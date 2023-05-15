WESTMINSTER — The Westminster First Congregational Church Women's Fellowship will be holding its Spring Sale on the church lawn on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3470 US Route 5.
Annuals, perennials, bushes and garden starters will be available. Also for sale will be baked goods, garden crafts and puzzles. There will also be a cookout lunch with hotdogs, hamburgers, sausage, peppers and onions, and chili. Guests can also buy a chance at the Bow-Tie Twin-sized quilt raffle, which will be drawn at the end of the day.