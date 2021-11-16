Few everyday words carry such a sinister secondary meaning as the term “grooming,” a predatory process used to gain the trust of a potential victim.
Moreover, few terms capture as clearly the premeditated and opportunistic nature of sexual violence, though we may all get glimpses of offender tactics in daily life. That’s both the grim news, and the basis of our collective power though. Because we each have considerable potential to actually help shift outcomes of such dynamics, and so protect children and adults from ever experiencing that trauma at all.
The key is knowing signs to look for, and the Women’s Freedom Center is hosting a free Community Forum to help highlight red flags across the lifespan: whether in a workplace, a school setting, or any other social sphere where they might occur.
This virtual event is open to all adults, and is co-hosted by Brooks Memorial Library. It will take place on Nov. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There’s a cruel irony too in this word “grooming” (its core meaning, of course, being “to maintain the appearance of,” according to Merriam-Webster dictionary). It certainly speaks to the attention offenders usually pay to their own public image and self-protection, while carefully strategizing how to do harm without getting caught. They may already hold positions of power, and their perceived social polish can create further disguise.
Using whatever cover they can thereby achieve, they typically groom (or try to fool) not just their potential target(s), but anyone else around who could possibly intervene. And that could be any of us. However, let’s not gloss over the flip-side either: namely, that subtlety isn’t even always needed by sexual offenders. As #MeToo still underscores — both locally, and everywhere else — many predators have also gotten away with blatant behavior for years, via the pandemic of rape culture itself, which pressures entire communities to keep quiet while pain is being caused.
We’ll examine grooming tactics we might encounter at any age, plus discuss signs parents can look for, and teach to their children and teens. And for those interested, this 90-minute interactive forum can be followed up with additional in-depth skill-building and age-specific Bystander Empowerment Workshops, ideal for workplaces, faith communities, etc, and also with more focused Parent Workshops to support you in protecting your kids from sexual predators.
Beyond that, we offer a wide range of Youth Workshops to directly empower young people themselves with knowledge, skills, and resources. To get the zoom link for this first Community Forum, please contact the Women’s Freedom Center at 802-257-7364, or call Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290.
And the very next night, we look forward to hosting one other significant event this November — this time in person — which is open to survivors of all genders who have experienced either domestic or sexual violence.
Year-round, we are deeply moved by your courageous healing work, and we’d like to honor and support you with a private outdoor gathering around a bonfire. That event will take place on Nov. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
We will observe social distancing and have masks available to help keep us all safe. This Survivor Gathering is free and confidential, and any sharing there, or joining in quiet activities, is entirely optional. It’s also perfectly fine to just come and listen, plus share simply in some autumn warmth, soup, and solidarity with each other. All survivors are welcome, but for planning purposes, we ask that you call to reserve your spot and get more information at 802-257-7364.
The Women’s Freedom Center is the local organization in Windham and Southern Windsor County working to end domestic and sexual violence. Follow us on Facebook at Women’s Freedom Center and at www.womensfreedomcenter.net. You can reach an advocate on our 24-hour crisis line at 802-254-6954.