VERNON — The Windham Regional Woodlands Association will host a tour of a seldom-seen area at 9 a.m. on July 15 in the Roaring Brook Wildlife Management Area in Vernon.
The area is notable for many different wildlife habitats, including a dry oak forest with many different varieties of oak, including red, black, white, chestnut and scarlet oak, as well as dogwood, sassafras and a large vernal pool of statewide significance. The walk will be led by Martin Langeveld, joined by Bob Zaino, Natural Community Ecologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Hikers will step off from the Langeveld home at 9 a.m. at 131 Woodland Road in Vernon, which abuts the walking area. Parking is available at his home, and others can park along Woodland Road.
Hikers should wear sturdy shoes, bring water, hiking poles and be prepared for some light uphills and downhills, with a few hundred feet of elevation change altogether.
For more information about the area, visit Norma Manning’s Blogspot at https://vernonvtnaturefinds.blogspot.com/2023/05/rbwma-on-fox-hill.html and the Vermont’s Forest & Park’s website https://fpr.vermont.gov/roaring-brook-wildlife-management-area.