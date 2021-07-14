BRATTLEBORO — HatchSpace has emerged from the pandemic at its new location, 22 High Street, with a variety of woodworking classes for both beginners and experienced woodworkers.
Mastering the Card Scraper with Tom Bodett: In this 2.5-hour workshop, Tom Bodett shares his passion for woodworking and especially the card scraper — a simple and effective tool for creating a beautiful finish on wood. Tom will cover how to use the card scraper and how to keep it sharp. Each participant will receive a card scraper and the tools to keep it sharp — a diamond stone and burnisher. Offered on July 17 and August 14.
Intermediate Lathe Techniques: An introduction to face-turning techniques on the lathe, with master wood turner Jeff Bower. This 3-hour direct learning experience focuses on tools and techniques to create a wide-variety of simple forms. Includes safety, setup, design, and tool selection to take the mystery out of turning and inspire your creativity. Previous lathe experience is required. Offered on July 25 and August 1.
Introduction to Segmented Turning: Learn to transform small scraps of hardwood into stunning bracelets, napkin rings, sculptures and other forms on a lathe. Boston based artist/designer/builder Dyllan Nguyen teaches this weekend class on August 7 and 8. All levels welcome, from beginner to advanced woodworkers.
Beginning Woodworking for Women: Designed for anyone who has not had much (or any at all) experience working with wood or tools, or wants a refresher.
Participants will have a chance to explore their creative and practical, problem solving sides, and learn about safety, design, wood, power tools and some hand tools in a supportive learning environment Taught by Gail Grycel. Sept. 13 to Oct. 6.
Visit Hatchspace.org for more classes, information and registration.