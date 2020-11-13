BELLOWS FALLS — This coming week, area radio station WOOL 91.5 FM will host an online auction of gift cards and gift certificates from local business. The fundraiser will run November 21-29 on the auction site eBay. For a fraction of their value, bidders can win gift cards at businesses they already support. Doing so helps community radio, area commerce, and the bidders themselves.
The annual Black Sheep Radio Silent Auction is the principal fundraiser for the community radio station, but gatherings like these have become problematic during the pandemic. The WOOL 91.5 FM radio station will use the internet to bring the event to its listeners this year, who can find the online auction through the station’s website at wool.fm/auction.
Bidding starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. This gives participants nine days to bid on the items, as opposed to the three-hour window of the station’s customary auction.
“Every year our auction brings a major contribution to our operating costs,” said WOOL President and area architect, Bill Holtz. “We’re happy to have found a safe and effective way to rally the troops. Our area businesses are great partners in this project. We should all be proud to support them with these purchases.”
The community station, known also as Black Sheep Radio, broadcasts on 91.5 FM and on the web at www.wool.fm. It went on the air in 2005 and has remained a backbone for community organizations and local underwriters ever since. Run by volunteers and staffed by dozens of freelance radio producers, non-profit Black Sheep Radio relies heavily on membership and fundraisers to cover its annual operating costs.
“We should all be thankful that we’re able to have an independent and locally-controlled media outlet operating in our area,” says longtime WOOL supporter Gary Smith. “In a media world that’s hard to trust, it’s good to know we have one programmed and curated by our neighbors and that we own in common.”
The auction begins on November 21 and is found and further explained at www.wool.fm/auction. Ebay will accept credit and debit cards as well as Paypal. Proceeds benefit Great Falls Community Broadcasting Company, the non-profit organization that holds the license for WOOL 91.5 FM.