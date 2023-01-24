BRATTLEBORO — In December 2022, Congress voted to eliminate the extra federal funding and requirement that states keep people on Medicaid. States will be able to start Medicaid redeterminations on April 1. According to the Urban Institute’s projections, up to 29,000 Vermont Medicaid recipients could be affected.
The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting a drop-in informational session in the Community Room at the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro. The session will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to stop in to find out whether they will be affected, what their rights are in this process, and how to be sure that they aren’t cut off for bureaucratic reasons. People who are not on Medicaid and have questions about healthcare access are also welcome, as there will be other healthcare resources available.
For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org.