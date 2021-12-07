BRATTLEBORO — The next installment in a series of media literacy workshops will focus on local broadcast outlets.
Hear how Cor Trowbridge, executive director of Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV) and John Lightfoot, president of the board of directors of WVEW-FM, Brattleboro Community Radio and host of John’s Album Hour, can help you get the word out through trusted community-media centers. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Both of these ultra-local media outlets offer numerous opportunities to community members to express their views and to share news about local issues and events. These include cultural, political and sports events; conversations about business, arts and entertainment, agriculture, education, health and more; and opportunities to promote a nonprofit, special event and/or provide technological assistance with producing videos, podcasts, Zoom meetings and the like.
Geoff Burgess, former Landmark College instructor, department chair and dean and current VIM/The Commons board member, will lead the discussion. Lucas Sillars, intern from Landmark College and board member of VIM/The Commons will bring a young person’s perspective on the media and the opportunities for young people to contribute to the conversation.
This is the fourth event in the Media Mentoring Project, a series of workshops produced by Vermont Independent Media (VIM), publisher of The Commons.
“With the increasing ubiquity of technological devices and the potency of social media as an information source, the need for media literacy is greater than ever,” says Lynn Barrett, president of the board of VIM. She said VIM “seeks to counter the rise of misinformation and fractured civic discourse by supporting individuals to become self-aware. In doing so we are committed to fostering more critical thinking in media consumption and production.”
Registration is required; email Geoff Burgess, geoffburgess2@gmail.com for a link to Zoom.