BRATTLEBORO — World Learning is honoring its 90th anniversary since sociologist Donald Watt launched The Experiment in International Living in 1932. This flagship program focusing on intercultural exchange led to the establishment of both School for International Training and World Learning.
The anniversary’s theme, “One World, Learning,” highlights the interconnection between World Learning’s three branches, which all aim to create a more sustainable, peaceful and just world through education, development and exchange.
The Experiment in International Living began in 1932 with Watt’s innovative and modest vision — people should learn to live together by living together. He promoted peace through intercultural understanding by taking young Americans abroad to live with and learn from other cultures.
The anniversary will include a series of events throughout the year that highlight the importance of intercultural understanding and inspire support for the work ahead.
With some 70,000 alumni, The Experiment still sends hundreds of U.S. teenagers abroad each summer for life-changing experiences.
School for International Training Study Abroad offers more than 80 undergraduate programs, SIT Graduate Institute provides internationally focused graduate-level degrees and World Learning oversees programs with participants worldwide.
In-person and virtual events, receptions and programs will be held throughout the year and will be posted on World Learning’s 90th Anniversary website, www.worldlearning.org/