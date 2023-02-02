BRATTLEBORO — Vermont poets and those within a 50-mile radius in the southeast tri-state region are invited to send no more than two poems to Write Action for the third annual Poems Around Town. Poems will be chosen to appear in downtown Brattleboro shop windows during April, National Poetry Month.
There is no theme. Poems should have been written within the past year.
Poems must fit on a single page and be in at least 14-point font, Times New Roman, or a similar font that is easy to read. Also, for ease of reading by the public, 1.5 or double-spaced is required. The poet's name and hometown should appear at the bottom of the poem. Students should put their schools beneath their names.
Poems will be chosen based on the number of venues available and quality as judged by our submission readers.
Submissions must arrive to Write Action by March 1. Poems should be sent as one attached document, no more than one poem per page, in an email to info@writeaction.org, with "PAT" and at least one poem title on the subject line.
Submissions should include contact information as well as poem titles in the body of the email.
Write Action is planning to hold a Zoom reading with participating poets toward the end of April.