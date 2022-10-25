BRATTLEBORO — This Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library and The University of Brattleboro.com invite the public to come listen to "The Signalman," a ghost story by Charles Dickens. And, at 7:15 if they are inspired, people can take a chance on winning a $100 prize handwriting a ghost story in the style of Charles Dickens.
The "Write Like The Dickens, Supernatural Flash Fiction, Live-Action Writing Contest" is held in honor of the memory of T. P. James, a resident of Brattleboro in the 1870s. James audaciously claimed that after Dickens died, (leaving the end of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" unfinished) the English novelist's ghost told him the ending of the novel, so that he could write it down, and sell it. James found a newspaper in Springfield, Massachusetts that would print and bind his version of the novel. The same newspaper published a story that there was a psychic medium in Brattleboro, working on Dickens' novel. A few months later, James published the novel out of a bookstore on Elliot Street, and reported to have sold 30,000 copies to people all across America. Copies of "Edwin Drood, Complete" complete with a forward supposedly written by Dicken's ghost, can be found in libraries across the country, including the library in Brattleoboro.
People who feel that they don't need any additional inspiration, and only want to participate in the writing contest, can come to the library at 7:15 p.m. In addition to the $100 prize for best story, there is a trophy for the person who gives the best theatrical (but silent) impersonation of a psychic medium author, as they attempt to write a ghost story dictated by Charles Dicken's ghost.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information contact Starr LaTronica atstarr@brookslibraryvt.org or Rolf Parker-Houghton at universityofbrattleboro at yahoo.com, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-529 ext. 1201.