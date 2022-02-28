PUTNEY — Putney Public Library Writers Salon has run through the winter and will reach its last session on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. This session will feature the work of Sarah Cooper-Ellis and Sylvie Weil.
Email the library at emily@putneylibrary.org to get the Zoom link for this event.
The host for the series is Toni Ortner who lives in Putney. She has had 26 books published by small presses. Most recent are “Daybooks I” and “Daybooks II” published by Deerbrook Editions and “Daybooks III” by Ardent Writer Press. “Blue Lyrics” will be published by Adelaide Books next year. Toni is Vice President of Write Action which is a nonprofit group that supports writers in Southern Vt., specifically the Brattleboro area.
The writers for the March Salon are Sarah Cooper-Ellis and Sylvie Weil.
Sarah Cooper-Ellis is the author of the novel “Landing,” a late-life love story set in the landscape and culture of a small Vermont town. She has been active in the writing community of southern Vt. and the Pioneer Valley appearing in readings and print for Write Angles, Write Action, The Commons and the Daily Hampshire Gazette in addition to scientific publications.
She holds a Masters Degree in Biology from Smith College. She studied writing at Smith, Sarah Lawrence, The University of Massachusetts and Lesley College.
She is working on a memoir of death and dying, provisionally entitled “Letters to Dearie: The Way We Say GoodBye.” She lives in Putney with her border collie Hep.
Sylvie Weil grew up in Paris, France and earned her degrees in Classics and in French Literature from the Sorbonne. She is the author of a number of works of fiction for adults and of a series of three novels for young adults.
She has published a number of short stories in several literary magazines in France. Her play titled “Uneroue de moto dans le salon” was performed in Paris, Theatre Daniel Sorano in March 1994 and again at the Theatre de la Huchette in October 2005, She shares her time between New York, Marlboro, Vt., and Paris.
Books translated in the U.S. are: “My Guardian Angel,” Scholastic, 2004; “Elvina’s Mirror,” The Jewish Publication Society, 2009; “At Home with Andre and Simone Weil,” Northwestern University Press, 2010 and Selfies, London, 2019.
This event is free and open to the public.