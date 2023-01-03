WALPOLE, N.H. — Writing coach Pam Bernard is starting up a new series of Memoir Workshops beginning the week of Jan. 16. Days and times vary from session to session. Also, new day-long workshops begin Jan. 7 and will continue on intermittent Saturdays. All workshops are offered in a hybrid format.
Crucial issues of craft are explored in these workshops, such as narrative stance and tone, while fresh work is generated each week from prompts. Participants are bringing experience to the page by harnessing memory and imagination, and learning to shape their writing into compelling narratives as a way to explore and ultimately honor their lives.
“One need not be working on a full–length memoir,” Bernard said in a news release. “We draft short narratives from prompts, which may or may not be woven together at some future time. As material accumulates, you begin to understand the past that emerges, sometimes unbidden, and make of it a story that conveys your deepest intentions.”
Bernard, a writer, painter, teacher and writing mentor, is the author of four books, the most of recent a verse novel titled "Esther." She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College Program for Writers and BA from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Nimrod, Cimarron Review, and Valparaiso are among the literary journals that have published her work.
Preferred contact is via email pambernardwriter@gmail.com, or visit www.pambernard.com or call for more information, including days and times, 603-756-4177.