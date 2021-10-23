The Windham Southeast School District is seeking volunteers to serve on an Independent Budget Review Committee. One volunteer from each of the district’s four member towns (Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney) will be appointed.
The four-member committee will prepare a report that will assist participants at the March 15, 2022, Annual District Meeting to engage in a meaningful discussion of the school budget and to vote in an informed manner on the warned budget article.
Committee volunteers will:
• Carefully monitor the budget cycle;
• Attend budget presentations and discussions by the Board’s Finance Committee and the Board;
• Contact WSESD administration to clarify points and to secure other information as needed;
• Conduct independent research as needed without interfering in school operations;
Interested persons wishing to have their name considered for service on this committee should email WSESD Board Chair, David Schoales at dschoales@wsesdvt.org no later than Monday, November 8.