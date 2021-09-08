BRATTLEBORO — In a national landscape of extreme media consolidation and focus-group-tested, lowest-common-denominator, homogenized radio, southeastern Vermont boasts something music- and free-speech fans in other regions can only dream about: two commercial-free community radio stations, run completely by volunteers, where program hosts can do almost whatever they like on the air.
One of them, WVEW in Brattleboro, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this September.
The non-profit radio station's leaders — a group of three directors, and a handful of other volunteers — are arranging a series of events to mark the occasion. Earlier this month WVEW broadcasted excerpts of airchecks from its first official day on the air: September 1, 2006.
Fundraisers and other events, both in public venues and over the airwaves, are still in the planning stages.
WVEW, Brattleboro Community Radio, is a 100-watt station with studios in Brattleboro's Hooker Dunham building, located on Main Street. Its transmitter and antenna are on the campus of the Winston Prouty Center in the former Austine School overlooking I-91.
The station broadcasts seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The schedule consists mainly of live, locally-produced shows featuring music, interviews, and educational and political programming one does not often hear on commercial radio or National Public Radio (NPR). WVEW also broadcasts a selection of syndicated programs, including "Democracy Now," and "Counterspin."
The station's directors encourage anyone of any age with an interest in hosting a program to apply for a spot, even if that person has no prior experience. Current program hosts train newcomers to use the equipment and speak on the air, and many of them first learned how to be on the radio from other WVEW disc jockeys.
As mandated by its FCC license, WVEW airs no commercials. In addition to being operated and funded by volunteers who pay membership fees to host their shows, the station is supported by local business owners who donate money in exchange for underwriting spots. These brief and simple messages merely inform listeners of the business's existence, and that its owner believes enough in WVEW to finance its operation.
The "LPFM" portion of WVEW's official call letters indicates the radio station holds a low-power FM license. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) began issuing LPFM licenses in 2000, in response to pressure from radio enthusiasts, artists, educators, religious leaders, and free-speech activists and organizers. What all of these groups had in common was the desire to establish an affordable outlet on the nation's publicly-owned FM airwaves, often to offer voices not commonly heard on commercial radio.
Prior to the FCC's decision to allow low-power FM licenses — which can range from 1-100 watts of power — all licensed radio stations had to broadcast at 100 or more watts. The costs of establishing a full-power FM station, which include expensive engineering studies to ensure their signal will not interfere with extant radio stations' signals, prohibited nearly every group or organization from legally broadcasting — except for commercial radio, NPR affiliates, and stations run by large colleges and universities. One of the Congressional acts that brought LPFM to communities throughout the country was supported by Vermont's own Senator Patrick Leahy.
Vermont Earthworks, a non-profit formed to take advantage of the opportunity to bring low-power, all-access, commercial-free radio to Brattleboro, filed for this new class of broadcast license in 2001. Four years later, the FCC granted Vermont Earthworks's request to construct a commercial-free, low-power, 100-watt community FM radio station to serve the greater Brattleboro area. Within about 18 months, the station's volunteer staff began testing its broadcast signal. And, on September 1, 2006, WVEW-LPFM officially went on the air.
WVEW-LP, Brattleboro Community Radio, is operated by the non-profit Vermont Earthworks. WVEW-LP airs in the greater Brattleboro area at 107.7FM, and online worldwide at wvew.org. Its studios are located at 139 Main Street in Brattleboro, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 653, Brattleboro, VT, 05301. For more information, visit https://www.wvew.org/.