BRATTLEBORO -- Windham World Affairs Council presents Brattleboro’s own Ian Diamondstone in “Building Alliances, 20 Years of Tales from the Spice Trade” on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 118 Elliot Street.
Watch, listen, taste, smell, and experience the complex world of small farmers and global trade, featuring Mexican vanilla, Indonesian turmeric, and Guatemalan cardamon. Learn why vanilla prices have skyrocketed since 2020. Discover how our turmeric craze affects farmers halfway around the world. Hear how new livelihoods are created for Guatemala’s new growers. Enjoy free spice samples to bring the stories to life.
Diamondstone, born and raised in Brattleboro, graduated from Brattleboro Union High School and attended the University of Vermont where he earned a degree in Latino Studies. Originally planning to be a Spanish teacher, Diamondstone found he had a talent for sales, working first at Humane Trophies and then ForestTrade. When ForestTrade closed, he took his connections and knowledge of the spice world to open his own company, New Forest Organics, https://www.newforestorganics.com/. New Forest Organics works largely with micro-producers in Guatemala, Indonesia, and Mexico and has a mission to “serve as an environmentally and socially responsible international business that directly supports sustainable agriculture, natural resource conservation, and socio-economic development.”
“With this company,” said Diamondstone, “I came full circle with my Spanish studies. I now speak Spanish all of the time - something I thought I never would do.”
Besides being a talented salesperson and businessman, Diamondstone is a fantastic storyteller and photographer. So, enjoy spiced cider as you sit back and meet the farmers he has grown to know and love over the years. There is a $5 suggested donation for attendance. Proceeds from wine and cider sales go towards helping small spice farmers.
Safety is of our utmost concern. 118 Elliot has excellent ventilation. Chairs will be set up to encourage proper social distancing. Masks are required.