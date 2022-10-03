BRATTLEBORO — The Windham World Affairs Council will host a presentation by David Barton Bray entitled: 'Mexico's Community Forest Enterprises: Success on the Commons and the Seeds of a Good Anthropocene," from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Centre Congregational United Church of Christ, 193 Main St.
The presentation will focus on the content from his newest work in Mexico and his latest book, published in 2020. It will respond to the question: How do we protect our global commons in ways that provide seeds of hope in the Anthropocene? The talk will begin promptly at 7 p.m. with Bray's presentation, followed by time for questions and discussion from the audience. This talk is free, but donations are suggested, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Bray is a professor in the Earth and Environment Department at Florida International University. He carries out research on community forest management in Mexico and Central America and pursues interests in natural resource and ecosystem management in Latin America and globally.
Bray is the lead editor of the book "The Community Forests of Mexico" (University of Texas Press, 2005) and is widely published in academic journals such as Conservation Biology, World Development, Land Use Policy, and Forest Policy and Economics and in journalistic outlets such as the New York Times and the Miami Herald.
Since 1997, he has received research funding from the Fulbright Program, the Ford Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the Tinker Foundation, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. He has also consulted for the MacArthur Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.