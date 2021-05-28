BRATTLEBORO -- Sloan Wyse, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, was recently selected to receive a $2,500 Star Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Rhonda Winegarner, Sloan’s school counselor last year, recommended Sloan to Rachel Johnson of P.E.O. Chapter H in Keene, N.H. The chapter members live in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont.
Sloan is considered an outstanding student academically, a strong leader in classroom settings, in the National Honor Society and on the 2021 Class Council. She is very active in the New England Youth Theater in Brattleboro as a mentor, artist and skilled designer of costuming. Sloan is enrolled at Johnson and Wales, Providence, R.I. where she plans to study baking and pastry arts.
The P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Star Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.