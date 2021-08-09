Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Meeting Waters YMCA Y-ASPIRE Program is Back!

Meeting Waters YMCA Executive Director, Susan Fortier, remembers the date well. It was a Friday in

mid-March. She listened to Governor Scott’s weekly press conference where he announced all

Vermont schools would be closed for at least three weeks. Of course, it ended up being much longer.

The regional Y’s nationally-recognized Y-ASPIRE program was shuttered for the first time since being

created in 1999.

When Governor Scott implored school-age child care providers to establish “remote learning hubs”

when many schools went to a hybrid model in the fall, Fortier quickly made arrangements to rent

spaces in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls. The regional Y offered full-day programming for area youth on

the days they were not in school. Y staff helped students get logged onto their laptops when they had

a virtual class. In between classes, students participated in a variety of hands-on learning activities

that the Y-ASPIRE and Y Day Camp programs are recognized for nation-wide.

With students returning to in-school learning full time in a few weeks, Y-ASPIRE will be back at five of

its traditional sites—Brattleboro’s Academy School, Oak Grove School and Green Street School,

Dummerston School, and Charlestown Primary School (NH). All programs will open on the first day of

school.

“We’re excited to be back in our partner schools with one of our flagship programs,” says Fortier.

“While only half the age of our Y Day Camp program, since 1999 Y-ASPIRE has positively impacted

thousands of young people and their families.” Speaking to the latter, Fortier notes that in 2016,

Meeting Waters YMCA was recognized by YMCA of the USA, the national resource center for the 2,700

Ys in America, as one of eight exemplary models of Family Strengthening. “When Steve (former

Executive Director Steve Fortier) and I developed and designed Y-ASPIRE in late 1998, we drew on

our professional and personal experiences in positive youth development, health promotion, and

family development. We wanted to offer an after-school program that met the needs of working

parents, that created opportunities for parents to network and strengthen their skills, and, yes, that

helped develop the young people’s ‘spirits, minds and bodies’ as we say in the Y movement—to help

them be healthy in all ways.”

Examples Fortier cites include the program schedule—the program not only runs from the close of

school until 6 on all 180 school days, but also for full days during school vacations and even on most

holidays—the commitment to national Healthy Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) standards (another

national award in 2015), and the commitment to developing “assets” that research has proven to help

young people build foundational skills that will prevent risk behaviors and promote success.

“We’re glad that all but one of the schools we have served for decades has welcomed us back as they

return to some normalcy,” Fortier added. “We’ve demonstrated our mission-driven quality for 23

years. Parent and community feedback is always overwhelmingly positive. Employers understand the

role we are playing in helping their staff show up consistently. And, as I have said since 1999, ‘if we’re

going to be with children for three hours a day, five days a week, we’re going to use that time to

make the biggest difference in their lives as possible’.”

Enrollment for Y-ASPIRE for the 2021-22 school year is now open. The program at Academy School

filled with current parents, some of whom have incoming kindergartners. A waiting list is available for

that site. All other sites have openings, at this time. Parents can register their child(ren) by going to

www.meetingwatersymca.org.

Fortier is still looking for staff members at sites in southeastern VT and Charlestown.

Meeting Waters YMCA is a 501-c-3, charitable, non-profit organization founded in 1895. Its programs

and services make positive impacts in the Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Springfield and Fall Mountain

regions. Donations to support the regional Y’s Y-ASPIRE and other programs can be made at

www.meetingwatersymca.org or by sending a check to PO Box 511, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.