Meeting Waters YMCA Y-ASPIRE Program is Back!
Meeting Waters YMCA Executive Director, Susan Fortier, remembers the date well. It was a Friday in
mid-March. She listened to Governor Scott’s weekly press conference where he announced all
Vermont schools would be closed for at least three weeks. Of course, it ended up being much longer.
The regional Y’s nationally-recognized Y-ASPIRE program was shuttered for the first time since being
created in 1999.
When Governor Scott implored school-age child care providers to establish “remote learning hubs”
when many schools went to a hybrid model in the fall, Fortier quickly made arrangements to rent
spaces in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls. The regional Y offered full-day programming for area youth on
the days they were not in school. Y staff helped students get logged onto their laptops when they had
a virtual class. In between classes, students participated in a variety of hands-on learning activities
that the Y-ASPIRE and Y Day Camp programs are recognized for nation-wide.
With students returning to in-school learning full time in a few weeks, Y-ASPIRE will be back at five of
its traditional sites—Brattleboro’s Academy School, Oak Grove School and Green Street School,
Dummerston School, and Charlestown Primary School (NH). All programs will open on the first day of
school.
“We’re excited to be back in our partner schools with one of our flagship programs,” says Fortier.
“While only half the age of our Y Day Camp program, since 1999 Y-ASPIRE has positively impacted
thousands of young people and their families.” Speaking to the latter, Fortier notes that in 2016,
Meeting Waters YMCA was recognized by YMCA of the USA, the national resource center for the 2,700
Ys in America, as one of eight exemplary models of Family Strengthening. “When Steve (former
Executive Director Steve Fortier) and I developed and designed Y-ASPIRE in late 1998, we drew on
our professional and personal experiences in positive youth development, health promotion, and
family development. We wanted to offer an after-school program that met the needs of working
parents, that created opportunities for parents to network and strengthen their skills, and, yes, that
helped develop the young people’s ‘spirits, minds and bodies’ as we say in the Y movement—to help
them be healthy in all ways.”
Examples Fortier cites include the program schedule—the program not only runs from the close of
school until 6 on all 180 school days, but also for full days during school vacations and even on most
holidays—the commitment to national Healthy Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) standards (another
national award in 2015), and the commitment to developing “assets” that research has proven to help
young people build foundational skills that will prevent risk behaviors and promote success.
“We’re glad that all but one of the schools we have served for decades has welcomed us back as they
return to some normalcy,” Fortier added. “We’ve demonstrated our mission-driven quality for 23
years. Parent and community feedback is always overwhelmingly positive. Employers understand the
Page 2
role we are playing in helping their staff show up consistently. And, as I have said since 1999, ‘if we’re
going to be with children for three hours a day, five days a week, we’re going to use that time to
make the biggest difference in their lives as possible’.”
Enrollment for Y-ASPIRE for the 2021-22 school year is now open. The program at Academy School
filled with current parents, some of whom have incoming kindergartners. A waiting list is available for
that site. All other sites have openings, at this time. Parents can register their child(ren) by going to
Fortier is still looking for staff members at sites in southeastern VT and Charlestown.
Meeting Waters YMCA is a 501-c-3, charitable, non-profit organization founded in 1895. Its programs
and services make positive impacts in the Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Springfield and Fall Mountain
regions. Donations to support the regional Y’s Y-ASPIRE and other programs can be made at
www.meetingwatersymca.org or by sending a check to PO Box 511, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.