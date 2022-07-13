PUTNEY — This weekend Yellow Barn’s 53rd summer festival continues with three evening concerts and a viola masterclass on Saturday morning.
On Thursday night Yellow Barn welcomes soprano Lucy Shelton back to the Big Barn for two solos for voice from John Cage’s Songbooks — “songs” that provide a series of instructions to the performer, who has freedom of interpretation. Also on the program is George Benjamin’s “Upon Silence” for mezzo-soprano and string ensemble, with text by William Butler Yeats. Additional works include Tōru Takemitsu’s “Rain Spell” and Kaija Saariaho’s “Terrestre (Of the Earth)”, as well as is Rachmaninov’s Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos.
Friday night offers two works by Brahms: Theme and Variations in D Minor for solo piano and the great String Sextet in B-flat Major (with violinist Donald Weilerstein and cellist Natasha Brofsky). The evening also includes György Kurtág’s “Signs, Games, and Messages” for string trio (with violist Nicholas Mann) and “Doloroso” for solo viola, as well as two songs by the Polish composer Karol Szymanowski for mezzo-soprano and piano “Love Songs of Hafiz" and "Hafiz’s Tomb”. Having become fascinated by Arabic culture, in the spring of 1914 Szymanowski traveled to Algiers, Tunis, Constantine and Biskra in North Africa. Upon his return, inspired by the German poet Hans Bethge’s free translations of love poems by the fourteenth-century Persian poet Hafiz of Shiraz, Szymanowski did not try to imitate the music he heard in North Africa but fused contrasting European influences to create a highly nuanced style that could illustrate the refined nature of Hafiz’s poetry.
On July 16, Saturday night, Yellow Barn continues its tradition of honoring its founder David Wells on his birthday with a performance of solo Bach suites shared by multiple cellists on stage. George Enescu’s Piano Quartet in D Minor, Ernő Dohnányi’s Violin Sonata, and Haydn’s String Quartet in G Minor, Op.20 No.3 (with Nicholas Mann and cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau) are also included on the program. Vocal music makes an appearance as well, with Aban Berg’s “Seven Early Songs” for mezzo-soprano and piano, with text by Carl Hauptmann, Nicolaus Lenau, Theodor Storm, Rainer Maria Rilke, Johannes Schlaf, Otto Erich Hartleben, and Paul Hohenberg. These songs were composed between 1900 and 1908, when Berg was just fifteen to twenty-three years old, enthralled by Hugo Wolf, late Bruckner, Mahler, and Debussy.
In addition to its evening concerts, Yellow Barn presents a series of Saturday morning masterclasses. Leading this Saturday’s masterclass is violist Kim Kashkashian. Masterclasses take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Big Barn.
Concerts are generally two and a half hours in length, including intermission. All events take place in the Big Barn on Main Street in Putney. Capacity in the Big Barn is limited to 70 percent and audience members are urged to buy tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yellowbarn.org, or by calling Yellow Barn at 802-387-6637. Yellow Barn requires audience members to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and masks are required inside the Big Barn.