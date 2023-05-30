PUTNEY — Yellow Barn welcomes audiences back to the Big Barn for a special double bill featuring violinist Alexi Kenney and six world-premiere performances of works by Young Artists Program composers at 8 p.m. on June 17.
Tickets can be purchased online at yellowbarn.org. Senior and student discounts apply, in addition to Yellow Barn's many free ticket programs.
Kenney, the recipient of a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Young Artists Program alumnus, devoted the first part of 2023 to the debut of his new project "Shifting Ground," bringing it to the Celebrity Series of Boston, Cal Performances, Princeton University Concerts, the Phillips Collection and now to Yellow Barn in Putney. "Shifting Ground" intersperses seminal works for solo violin by J.S. Bach with pieces by Paul Wianko and Matthew Burtner, as well as new commissions by composers Salina Fisher and Angélica Negrón. For his Putney performance, Kenney will be joined by Yellow Barn percussionist Ayano Kataoka.
Nineteenth-century composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov once said that "all modern music owes everything to J. S. Bach." In the hands of 28-year-old trailblazing violinist Alexi Kenney, this concept takes on an extended timelessness within the framework of 21st-century music. To take one example, Bach's ability to speak to the universality of grief deepens the poignancy of Matthew Burtner's musical meditation on climate change and the future of life on our planet.
"My hope is that through the course of the program, each piece enlivens those around it, framing Bach in a new light and placing contemporary violin works in context — and showing that art need not be defined by era to express our shared humanity," said Kenney.
The first half of Sunday's program consists of new works composed by musicians in Yellow Barn's Young Artists Program for their performer colleagues. The Young Artists Program brings together outstanding young instrumentalists and composers between the ages of 13 and 20 from across the United States and abroad for a three-week chamber music workshop of intensive study and public performance. Composers are completely integrated into the program, working with faculty and collaborating with performers to bring their works to life in performance.
Over the course of their three weeks in Putney, Young Artists Program composers and performers present six concerts, including both premiere performances of works composed during the program and performances of cornerstones of the chamber music repertoire for strings, piano, clarinet and percussion.
Additional Young Artists Program concerts will take place on June 19, 20, 27 and 29. June 27 brings Eric Nathan's acclaimed "Some Favored Nook" back to the Big Barn, with Tony Arnold, soprano, William Sharp, baritone, and Seth Knopp, piano. Concerts on June 19, 20 and 29 are free, but advance reservations are strongly recommended.