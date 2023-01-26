Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Several acts took to the main stage at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael School junior Lanie Goodwin's strong stage presence and singing abilities prompted high praise from the judges of the fifth annual Windham County's Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer.

Goodwin won the $1,000 prize in the contest. She said she isn't sure how she'll spend the money yet but it might go toward renovating a bus she's turning into a tiny home. 

"I'm surprised because there were a lot of amazing performers," she said in an interview. "Very happy though."

Judges for the event on Thursday at Latchis Theatre included Kristen Ziter Taylor, owner of Brattleboro Area Realty, Amanda Crosby, employee at Brattleboro Subaru, David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Beer Co., and Peter "Fish" Case, radio personality and Brattleboro Select Board candidate. And Warren Dews Jr., host, asked audience members to hand in ballots at the end to help choose the winner. 

