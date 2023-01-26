Several acts took to the main stage at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael School junior Lanie Goodwin's strong stage presence and singing abilities prompted high praise from the judges of the fifth annual Windham County's Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer.
Goodwin won the $1,000 prize in the contest. She said she isn't sure how she'll spend the money yet but it might go toward renovating a bus she's turning into a tiny home.
"I'm surprised because there were a lot of amazing performers," she said in an interview. "Very happy though."
Judges for the event on Thursday at Latchis Theatre included Kristen Ziter Taylor, owner of Brattleboro Area Realty, Amanda Crosby, employee at Brattleboro Subaru, David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Beer Co., and Peter "Fish" Case, radio personality and Brattleboro Select Board candidate. And Warren Dews Jr., host, asked audience members to hand in ballots at the end to help choose the winner.
Lanie Goodwin sings "Tears of an Angel" during the fifth annual Windham County's Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl sings while hanging from a rope during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl sings while hanging from a rope during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Tessa Bogart impresses the judges and audience with her dance routine during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Tessa Bogart impresses the judges and audience with her dance routine during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Judges watch as India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl watches some of the other acts from the backstage area during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Ezra Holloway plays an original song during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Desmond Amidon Bode sings “Believer” during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Desmond Amidon Bode sings “Believer” during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kelly Hopkins belts out a song during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kelly Hopkins belts out a song during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kim Melohn bends and twists during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kim Melohn bends and twists during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kim Melohn bends and twists during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Lanie Goodwin sings "Tears of an Angel" during the fifth annual Windham County's Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl sings while hanging from a rope during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl sings while hanging from a rope during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl sings while hanging from a rope during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Tessa Bogart impresses the judges and audience with her dance routine during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Tessa Bogart impresses the judges and audience with her dance routine during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Judges watch as India Dansereau sings during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Elizabeth Wohl watches some of the other acts from the backstage area during the fifth annual Windham County’s Got Talent presented by the Brattleboro Reformer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
