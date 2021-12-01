BRATTLEBORO — Looking to take your yoga practice to the next level?
Power Flow Yoga with Lissa will focus on strengthening, toning, balance, flexibility, core, inversions and proper form. Masks are required. A minimum of five participants is required.
The three-week course will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 in the Gibson Aiken Center Gymnastics Room, 207 Main St. The fee is $30 for Brattleboro residents and $45 for nonresidents.
The department is now able to accept online registrations at: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
Only credit cards can be accepted for online registrations. In-person registration must be paid with cash or checks only.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.