BRATTLEBORO — Integrate a new habit into your routine with Power Flow Yoga offered by The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Lissa Stark.
The classes are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays in the Gibson Aiken Center Gymnastics Room, 207 Main Street.
The course with Stark will focus on strengthening, toning, balance, flexibility, core, inversions and proper form.
Masks are required. A minimum of five participants is required to run the class. The fee is $40 Brattleboro residents for four Wednesday classes or four Friday classes and $60 for non-residents for the same. The drop-in rates are $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
The department is now accepting online registration. In-person registration will be accepted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. All in-person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
To register online, visit: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.