BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Tournament Director Eric Strickland announced the 12th annual Youth Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 this tournament will be a virtual one.
The tournament will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee is $5 and the registration and fee must be received by March 24.
The tournament will take place over Chess.com. Players from kindergarten to 8th grade and of all playing abilities are encouraged to play. Note, participants will need to set up a free account with Chess.com and will need to join the “Southern Vermont Youth Chess Club.”
Trophies will be awarded to 1st Place overall, top 4th grade and under and top 2nd grade and under. The tournament will follow the swiss system, where no players are eliminated.
You can register by:
Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org.
Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once your complete it you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
If there are special needs required for this program, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.