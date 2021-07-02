The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps is planning a Volunteer Day on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deer Run Nature Preserve in Dummerston. This program is designed to introduce people between the ages of 14 and 17 to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps to help them decide if they want to enroll in a VT Conservation Corps program in the future.
Participants in this volunteer day will work with two Vermont Youth Conservation Corps crew leaders to remove invasive buckthorn from the beginning of one of the Preserve’s trails. They will also learn more about the Youth Corps from the crew leaders, and will leave this experience with a clear vision of what participating in a Vermont Youth Conservation Corps program would be like.
The Youth Conservation Corps believes that young people change the world. It is their mission to help them do this by teaching them personal responsibility through meaningful work that connects them to the land, community and one another. This model is built off a national Conservation Corps model that links the core methods of learning, service to community, and paying jobs for young people. Each year in Vermont, VYCC pays over 250 young people (ages 15-26) to do hands-on work in farming and conservation projects in small crews across of Vermont. These amazing experiences help develop each Corps Member’s leadership, teamwork, understanding and embrace of inclusion and equity, and larger professional skills.
If you would like to participate in this Volunteer Day, please e-mail info@greenmountainconservancy.org or phone (802) 257-0012.