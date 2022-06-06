BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Recreation and Parks and instructor Reily Mumpton will be offering fencing camp for those ages seven to 13 years old at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street.
In this class you will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense and a history of swordplay within medieval society. Bring comfortable, clean soled shoes and prepare to lunge into action.
Camp will be offered August 8 to the 12. Camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and the fee is $130 for Brattleboro Residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro Residents. Space is limited and this camp fills at eight participants.
Register in person Monday through Friday at the Gibson Aiken Center or online at register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit brattleboro.org. Once on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, advise five days in advance.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.