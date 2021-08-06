BRATTLEBORO — An enthusiastic turnout by local golfers — 94 in all — and strong corporate support, made Youth Services’ 36th Annual Golf Tournament on July 28 a rousing success, generating more than $15,000 to help underwrite the agency’s programs.
The charity tournament at the Brattleboro Country Club, presented by G.S. Precision and NorthStar, was held on a 72-degree “picture perfect” day.
The Brattleboro Country Club team of Melanie Boese, Paul Jones, Zach Evans and Dave Evans won First Gross, with the Silver Forest team of Dave Murray, Shawn Keniston, Jim Kilburn and Nate Stoddard winning First Net.
The Berkley Veller Greenwood Country Realtor team of Adam Palmiter, Brian Knowles, Justin LaRock and Andrew Loney took Second Gross with the team of Chuck Dissinger, Mark Anderson, Rich Cogliano and Paul Symanaski taking Second Net.
Melanie Boese won the prize for the Women’s Longest Drive. Iedje Hornsby took Women’s Closest to the Line with Lauren Donahue winning the prize for Women’s Closest to the Pin.
In the Men’s Division, Kurt Kwader took the prize for Men’s Longest Drive. Dave Harlow took Men’s Closest to the Line with Scott Olmstead winning Men’s Closest to Pin.
Youth Services’ Executive Director Russell Bradbury-Carlin ran a Putting Contest, won by Jamie Spencer, which raised $240 for the agency.
The Helicopter Golf Ball Drop took place for the 9th year, thanks to the Renaud Bros, Inc. helicopter, piloted by Mike Renaud and assisted by Shirley Renaud. (Individuals did not need to be part of the tournament to buy golf balls, priced at $100 each, nor be present at the drop to win.) Seventy-two balls were sold this year, a record, according to organizers.
A bucket of golf balls was dropped from 20 feet on the fairway at the Brattleboro Country Club. The winners of the $3,000 cash prize was Phil George of Edward Jones Investments with ball #60 landing 6 feet, 2 inches from the hole. David Manning and Steven Brown had the next closest balls.
As a teaser for Youth Services new fundraiser, CORNSTOCK, to take place in May 2022, golfers tried their hand at playing cornhole at the conclusion of the tournament before the banquet at the Bella Notte Restaurant at the country club.
Youth Services Corporate Sponsors include Pacesetters The Richards Group; Brattleboro Subaru; Headwater Precision LLC. Presenters for the Golf Tournament are NorthStar and G.S. Precision. Sustainers are: Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; C&S Wholesale Grocers; Law Office of Crispe & Crispe; Edward Jones Investment; H & R Block; New Chapter; River Valley Credit Union; Silver Forest of Vermont, Inc; Swiss Precision Turning; Vermont Country Deli and VSECU. Patron Sponsors are: Chroma Technology Corp; Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC; Stevens & Associates; and Trust Co. of Vermont. Associate Sponsors are: Cota & Cota, Inc; ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care; Phillips, Shriver, Dunn & Carroll; and WW Building Supply.
All proceeds from the tournament will help support Youth Services’ programs. Soon celebrating its 50th year, Youth Services promotes the healthy development of nearly 1,500 local youth, adults and families each year.
For more information or to get involved in Youth Services, call 802-257-0361 or visit www.youthservicesinc.org.