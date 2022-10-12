BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services is building its capacity to support the community with the addition of clinician Lucy Webb. This hire expands Youth Services’ ability to offer counseling to more youth, adults and families throughout Windham County.
In recent years, the demand for mental health services and substance use treatment has increased nationally and locally. The effects of the pandemic have continued to add additional stressors, according to Youth Services’ Clinical Director, Heather Smith.
“We are so excited to have Lucy join the agency. Having a skilled clinician join our counseling team will allow us to meet more of the therapeutic needs in the communities we serve. Additionally, Lucy will be a tremendous asset to Youth Services clients and direct service staff,” Smith said.
In addition to collaborating with internal and external partners, Webb is meeting with individuals and families seeking assessments or short- or long-term substance use or mental health treatment to set goals and work together on achieving them. Webb is available to have in-person or telehealth sessions. She says she is especially excited about joining the organization for the breadth and depth of the work Youth Services does.
Relationships have been the intervention since Youth Services was founded 50 years ago, according to Smith. The counseling program she directs continues Youth Services’ long-standing commitment to youth, adults and families by offering psychotherapy services, especially during transitional periods that are often marked by challenging milestones. “With Youth Services’ support, they don’t have to move through it alone,” Smith said emphatically.
Webb has a varied background as an educator, camp director, journalist and marketing professional, but she most recently came to Youth Services from the Center for Human Development, where she was a senior clinician at CHD’s outpatient behavioral health clinic in Orange, Massachusetts.
Possessing a Master of Arts degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Antioch University New England, Webb is working towards receiving her license as a marriage and family therapist in Vermont.
For more information on Youth Services clinical programs or to support these efforts with a donation, visit youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.