BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services has hired Rachael Trill as Tamarack and Pretrial Services Coordinator for the organization. These pre-trial programs were first started in 2015 after the passage of Act 195 by the Vermont legislature to address a judicial system overwhelmed by many cases best addressed outside of the courtroom.
According to Sally Struble, Youth Services director of restorative justice programs, the agency’s pretrial and Tamarack programs recognize that many people entering the criminal justice system have underlying factors that lead to the criminal misconduct.
“They are voluntary programs designed to screen for the presence of substance abuse or mental health issues to inform the criminal justice system about whether alternative paths at rehabilitation may be more effective than the traditional criminal justice system,” Struble said. Tamarack is a diversion program specifically focused on access to substance abuse and mental health treatment. Pre-trial monitoring supports individuals in meeting their conditions of pre-trial release, and accessing community supports.
As Tamarack and pretrial services coordinator, Trill meets with individuals who choose to participate, and conducts a risk assessment and needs screening.
She then shares an interpretive score of the results with the prosecutor’s office and provides the individual with information about resources to help address areas of concern.
Trill is committed to working with the justice system to help people identify the underlying issues in their lives that cause self-destructive and/or criminal behavior, rather than focusing solely on punitive measures.
Trill’s academic interests lie in the intersection of social and legal issues, which led her to the Youth Services Tamarack and pretrial services coordinator position. “Rachael is passionate about connecting individuals to resources that support their goals,” said Struble. “We are impressed with her understanding of the structural barriers creating differential opportunities for various groups and individuals.”
“These programs are in alignment with Youth Services decades-long work in restorative justice, which focuses on repairing harm caused by crime and dealing with the risks and needs of the person who commits crimes,” stated Struble.
Trill’s employment background has been as a supervisor in a retail environment for the past 10 years, maintaining cohesive relationships and mitigating conflict among clientele, team members, management and corporate bodies through impartial, positive communication tactics at Walgreens, Loft, Carter’s, BeautiGoddess, Rue21 and DEB Shops.
Trill has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Studies focused in Sociology from Northern Vermont University.
She observed Restorative Justice Panels at the Brattleboro Community Justice Center where she became a proponent of a responsibility-oriented approach to crime prevention and community building that she is now applying at Youth Services.
“Rachael’s management skills, education, and interest in pursuing a career in social advocacy made her an ideal candidate for this position coordinating Tamarack and our pre-trial monitoring programs,” said Struble. Trill replaces Adriana Hazelton who left the area.
For more information on Youth Services Restorative Justice programs or to support these efforts with a donation, visit youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361. The next volunteer training will begin in June.