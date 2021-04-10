BRATTLEBORO -- In lieu of Youth Services’ Annual Summer Camp Fair this spring, there will be a downloadable spreadsheet of all camps in the area on the Youth Services website.
“Our Summer Camp Listing gives parents and grandparents a listing of all the options in one convenient location,” notes Russell Bradbury-Carlin, Youth Services’ executive director. “We’ve been doing this for years as a service to local families.”
Dates, age range, cost and scholarship availability will be listed as well as contact information. Past camps that provide information for this listing include Bonnyvale Camp Waubanong; River Gallery School; Boys and Girls Club; Brattleboro School of Dance; Brattleboro Music Center; Retreat Farm; The Garland School; Education Center; Brattleboro Outing Club/Tennis; Brattleboro Community Television; Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Dept.; Farm Camp!; New England Center for Circus Arts; The Grammar School Summer Camp; Green Mountain Camp for Girls; Meeting Waters YMCA; New England Youth Theatre and more.
The directory is sponsored by Youth Services Pacesetters: The Richards Group, Brattleboro Subaru, and Headwater Precision. For more information, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 or visit youthservicesinc.org/publications, where you can access or download the listing.