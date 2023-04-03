BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services has once again created a downloadable spreadsheet of camps in Windham County as a service to area families.
“Our Summer Camp Listing gives parents and grandparents a listing of all the options in one convenient location,” said Russell Bradbury-Carlin, Youth Services executive director.
“We’ve been doing this for years as a service to local families,” Bradbury-Carlin said.
Dates, age range, cost and scholarship availability are listed, as well as contact information.
Organizations that provided information for this listing include Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center; River Gallery School; Boys and Girls Club; Brattleboro School of Dance; Brattleboro Outing Club/Tennis; Meeting Waters YMCA; Miss Martha’s Creative ELP; Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Dept.; Giant Journey Farm; Greater Burlington YMCA; In-Sight Photography Project; New England Center for Circus Arts; The Neighborhood Schoolhouse; Theatre Adventure; Vermont Fish & Wildlife; Vermont Wilderness School and more.
The Summer Resources Listing is available now online.
The directory is sponsored by Youth Services Corporate Pacesetters Sponsors are The Richards Group; Brattleboro Subaru; Headwater Precision LLC. Presenters are Chroma, NorthStar and G.S. Precision.
Sustainers include Auto Mall; Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Brattleboro Food Coop; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Law Office of Crispe & Crispe; C & S Wholesale Grocer; DMI Paving; Edward Jones Investment; Holiday Inn Express; H & R Block; 802 Credit Union; Silver Forest of Vermont, Inc; Swiss Precision Turning; Vermont Country Deli and VSECU. Patron Sponsors include Beadniks; Chadwick & Spensley PLLC; Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC; Market 32/Golub Foundation; RetroMusic; Stevens & Associates; and Trust Co. of Vermont and VSECU. Associate Sponsors include Cota & Cota, Inc; Phillips, Shriver, Dunn & Carroll; and WW Building Supply.
For more information, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 or visit youthservicesinc.org/publications.