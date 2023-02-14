Often unseen and hardly considered, older adult Vermonters make up a significant portion of those using emergency shelters for the unhoused across our state. My work with the Brattleboro Retreat as a clinician embedded in the community with Groundworks Collaborative allows me a rare vantage point into the challenges many of these older Vermonters face. Many have learned to carry onward after the loss of their family and social supports and with chronic substance use disorders, all while waiting within shelters for the right solutions. The loss of social support and the severity of chronic substance use exacerbate the natural biological, psychological, and social difficulties of aging. This reality forces Vermont’s shelters to think like nursing homes despite having none of their capabilities, working within systems of healthcare and housing that are both riddled with gaps.
Aging’s declines of cognitive functioning and bodily functioning present tremendous difficulties that families and social networks, if available, are invaluable to. For many older Vermonters in shelter settings and without such networks, such declines are exacerbated by chronic substance use and mental health concerns. These overlapping problems of vulnerability and complex needs can combine to form a bottleneck to care. Medical interventions and resources become riskier or unavailable when most needed, a decline in one’s awareness and self-advocacy is liable to set into a downward spiral, and social vulnerability skyrockets – particularly in shelter environments where some protections mandated within hospitals and assisted living facilities are not shared.
During the time of life that demands the most social support and medical care, these obstacles present real, practical challenges to otherwise accessible medical interventions and resources. Surgeries may be considered infeasible if a patient in need is unable to safely abstain from alcohol consumption, or has no safe place to stay following a procedure. Even skilled nursing and medical rehabilitation centers are often unequipped to properly address complex mental health and substance use disorder needs. Medical aid programs, otherwise available to older Vermonters, may also not be able to serve this population.
For these older Vermonters utilizing shelters, the treatment opportunities for substance use concerns can be similarly unequipped and staffed for their medical needs. All too often, it becomes obvious that the healthcare’s systems gaps are magnified in this population. Sometimes, new and different interventions are needed specific to this population, such as the medical and psychiatric outreach program offered by Groundworks Collaborative, together with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro Retreat, and HCRS. Many often rely on the extraordinary efforts of small groups of dedicated professionals and volunteers who advocate tirelessly for this population’s needs. Still many others go without care, with sometimes tragic results.
A further problem is the social vulnerability in this population, as a kind of perfect storm emerges from the intersection of self-care difficulty, diminished awareness and discernment, and, especially in unhoused populations, loneliness. This can result in the financial exploitation of this group by peers and others. It is difficult for older Vermonters using shelters and struggling with complex medical, mental health and substance use challenges, to know when others are taking advantage of them. Without strong family or social support, these Vermonters are left to navigate their challenges with whatever is available. In the case of our state’s shelters, protecting against exploitation and serving these complex needs makes securing a person’s basic needs extremely challenging.
Older Vermonters in our state’s shelters are often faced with barriers and impossible choices just as their needs compound and the social and material resources available are at their lowest. Through all of this, we can observe a lesson relevant to all Vermonters: aging is a reality for everyone, from most privileged to the most vulnerable, and it brings with it special needs and significant risks. If we consider the needs of the most vulnerable when we design healthcare and social safety net systems, we might build a better healthcare system for all.