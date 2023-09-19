GUILFORD — The Guilford Community Park will hold its grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 24, with Zara Bode’s Little Big Band playing live music for the special occasion.
The grand opening will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the new Pavilion of the Guilford Community Park at 24 Church Drive. Locals are invited to bring a picnic and dancing shoes.
The Guilford Community Park concept grew out of a committee exploring ways to use the property acquired by the Guilford Community Church adjacent to the church building.
The committee considered constructing a timber frame pavilion, and, as committee member Peter Amidon says, “Then we thought, ‘Why not just create a whole new public park for Guilford.’”
The committee became The Guilford Community Park Committee, independent from the Guilford Community Church, and in two years from their first musings they shepherded in, with the help of donations of 200 area residents, a few out-of-town donors, and some significant grant money, the construction of a 24-foot by 48-foot timber frame pavilion, and a seven-circuit walking labyrinth. The park includes a grassy play area, a children’s play area, a stone fire pit surrounded by benches and will soon include a paved basketball half-court.
The Grand Opening this Sunday will feature Zara Bode’s Little Big Band and some comments by folks involved in the creation of the park. Zara Bode’s Little Big Band performs classic American swing. Inspired by the likes of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald, the Little Big Band features top-shelf chanteuse Zara Bode (of Signature Sounds artists The Sweetback Sisters), a sizzling horn section led by clarinetist and arranger Anna Patton, all of that anchored by Stefan Amidon on percussion.
For more information, call 802-257-1006 or email amidonpeter@gmail.com.