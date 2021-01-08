BRATTLEBORO — How do patterns of social injustice, marginalization, discrimination and cultural bias shape gender-based violence? How have these dynamics shifted in the context of the pandemic? On Sunday, Jan. 17, the Windham World Affairs Council will present a dialogue among five panelists who will explore the intersectionality of gender-based violence (GBV): Willow O’Feral, Haptic Pictures; Aida Oualate, Justice and Dignity for the Women of Sahel; Patricia Pedroza González, Keene State College; Mei-Ling Ellerman, Brandeis University; and an advocate from the Women’s Freedom Center.
The advent of social media and the #MeToo movement has heightened public indignation around GBV in the past few years, resulting in a global movement that has raised awareness about these issues. However, with the onset of the pandemic, much of the work of the #MeToo movement has been sidelined, according to WWAC. Moreover, evidence of GBV and IPV has risen as couples are restricted in their movement, shelters are unable to stay open, and health facilities are overwhelmed.
Domestic violence or intimate partner violence (IPV) is a form of gender based violence (GBV) that affects many women and men worldwide but remains largely underreported, advocates say. One in four women has experienced IPV in her/his lifetime, but this statistic is considered to be an underestimate and does not include non-violent abuse and coercive control. Globally, as many as 38 percent of all murders of women are committed by intimate partners. In rural areas, victims of GBV are often confronted with multiple problems including a lack of financial resources, isolation, small town politics, few if any support agencies, and poor or little transportation and communication systems. Race and ethnicity, poverty, and marginalization in urban areas in turn form complicated barriers to addressing IPV in a secure and effective manner and intensify the challenges facing victims.
This talk is free and everyone is welcome to attend. The discussion will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Zoom link to register is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bhVmY1XTSZSR_2zMDDlShQ