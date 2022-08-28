BRATTLEBORO — A judge ordered a competency evaluation for a Wilmington woman accused of assault.
Doniash Dawkins, 23, of Wilmington, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first degree aggravated domestic assault, and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services. Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office entered the plea for Dawkins, who was in the custody of the Vermont Department of Mental Health and did not attend her arraignment Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Judge Michael Kainen said the court has “adequate evidence” to order a competency evaluation. Ammons did not object to a condition of release that requires Dawkins to appear in court within 24 hours after leaving the department’s custody.
Wilmington Police responded to a residence at about 3:52 a.m. Aug 22 for a 911 call regarding a fight, according to an affidavit. The victim told police he was sleeping on the couch when Dawkins got on top of him then began to strangle him with both her hands around his neck and punch him in the face.
The victim said when he got his phone to call police, Dawkins began to grab at his arms then grabbed him by the hair and yanked him, according to the affidavit.
“She then placed both her hands on his neck and began to strangle him,” states the affidavit, which goes on to describe how Dawkins hit the victim in the left side of his face with her hand.
Police observed the victim had a cut on his right hand and abrasion marks on his upper left arm, according to the affidavit. The victim told police the injuries occurred when Dawkins attacked him.
While the police were at the residence, Dawkins walked outside and asked if everything was alright, according to the affidavit. She “smiled and appeared calm and said she was fine,” the affidavit states.
When asked what happened, Dawkins “told me that there was some kind of mind controlling going on here in the valley,” according to the affidavit. Dawkins told police that upstairs neighbors were involved in the mind controlling and had written on the victim’s heart.
“Asked her if she meant like tattoo,” the affidavit states, “she said no that it was written inside of him on the heart.”
Over the last few weeks, the Wilmington Police Department had several interactions regarding Dawkins’ mental health.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told the court he was informed by police then the Department of Mental Health that Dawkins would not be available for arraignment Thursday afternoon. Gartenstein said he tried to send a link to the facility where Dawkins is currently being held involuntarily so she could appear by teleconference but she had not joined.
Another case filed very recently in the local family court has “more substantial evidence that she needs to be in custody at this time with the Department of Mental Health,” Gartenstein said.