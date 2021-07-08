BRATTLEBORO — A small group attends the first congregate dinner that was hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals at the Gibson Aiken Center on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brattleboro Senior Meals had to stop the congregate dinners 16 months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congregate dinners return
A small group attends the first congregate dinner that was hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals at the Gibson Aiken Center, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brattleboro Senior Meals had to stop the congregate dinners 16 months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
It was a rough go as Brattleboro’s Little League All-Star 12 Team lost 14-0 to Bennington during a home game at the Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
As the days get warmer, people head out to their favorite ice cream spots to enjoy a seasonal cool down treat as they try to escape the summer heat. Fast Eddie’s Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop, in Brattleboro, Vt., serves up a fresh scoop of ice cream to customers on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.