DUMMERSTON — The Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL), an amateur league for players age 20 and up, is seeking individuals or teams to join the league for its upcoming 2023 season.
Founded in 2002, the CRVBL consists of 4-8 teams based in the Connecticut River Valley, between Brattleboro and White River Junction. The season begins in mid-May and runs through mid-August. Teams play one nine-inning game per week, usually on Sunday mornings. There are usually 12 regular-season games followed by single-elimination playoffs.
To be eligible to play in 2023, players must have a birthdate of Dec. 31, 2003, or earlier.
The level of play is competitive but with an emphasis on having fun. Some players played baseball in college, and a very small number have had low-level professional experience. The majority of players played in high school. Most are now in their 20s and 30s, with a few in their 40s or 50s.
To learn more about the league and to inquire about joining, visit www.crvbl.com.