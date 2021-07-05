Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Many children run a roadside lemonade stand during the summer to make extra money, but the same could not be said for Henry Hobbie, 9, of Marlboro, who opened a roadside asparagus stand.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
- Chris Mays
COVID-19 stopped most of Brattleboro Goes Fourth's annual July 4 festivities but not Alfred.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
The Saxtons River, Vt., Fourth committee hosted a reading of the Declaration of Independence as first responders put on a Fourth of July parade that was enjoyed by families throughout Rockingham, Vt., on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Wet weather didn’t damper the celebration mood in Hinsdale, N.H., as they hosted a Fourth of July fire show on Saturday, July 3, 2021. People were able to listen to live music, and support local organizations at different booths. TNT Fireworks donated approximately $4000 in fireworks and hel…