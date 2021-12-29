BENNINGTON — The grim prediction that Vermont would experience a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays was realized Wednesday, with a one-day record high of 940 positive cases reported across the state, 96 of them in Bennington County.
Gov. Phil Scott had said earlier this month that the state expected positive caseloads to approach 1,000 per day, the result of holiday travel and get-togethers, as well as the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus. Caseloads in the U.S. also hit a record, averaging over 265,000 per day.
And while caseload counts are important, said Vermont Department of Health spokesperson Ben Truman, the most significant number at this point is how many of those cases require the patient to be hospitalized. The omicron virus, while highly contagious, does not appear to cause severe illness in vaccinated people, health experts believe.
“Hopefully what we see is very mild illness,” said Truman. “The key is making sure we can avoid the worst outcomes — hospitalization and deaths. Those are the numbers we’re going to keep our eyes on. We would rather be going in the opposite direction (on case counts), but if we’re able to keep the worst outcomes as low as possible, we should be OK.”
In addition to the increase in virus spread from holiday gatherings and travel, and an increase in the omicron variant, the Department of Health listed several additional reasons that cases are increasing. People are experiencing COVID fatigue, not being as careful with indoor gatherings or wearing masks; and vaccine efficiency is waning for those who received their shots six months ago or longer, prompting health officials to again urge Vermonters who are eligible to receive their booster shots to strengthen their resistance to COVID.
More than 500,000 Vermonters — 85 percent over the age of 5 — have received at least one vaccination dose. In Bennington County, 85 percent of those over 5 have received at least one dose, as well.
In Bennington, more than 3,000 people have received COVID-19 booster shots at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s COVID-19 Resource Center, down from around 5,000 in November, according to SVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Trey Dobson.
He said that’s a good response from the community, adding, “There are also a lot of people out there who intend to get the booster, they want to get the booster, but they just can’t schedule it.” For example, he said, they might be looking for a good time to miss a day of work in the event they run a temperature after the shot.
“Time is really of the essence here. Come get the booster now, and figure out the rest later,” Dobson said. “You are going to come into contact with COVID. The people who are boosted are really doing well.”
Dobson echoed Scott’s view that people are not fully vaccinated unless they have received the third booster shot when eligible (those with recent vaccinations do not require a booster shot).
“Those who have the additional booster shot are especially well-protected from the delta and omicron variants of the virus,” Dobson said. He said people ask if they will be required to get a fourth shot — an additional booster — in another six months. And while there are still unknowns with this virus, Dobson doubts additional boosters will be imminent.
He said that hospitalizations at SVMC related to COVID have held steady — and reported that a team of medical volunteers from around the country who have been assisting with COVID patients are now expected to stay through Jan. 14. But he cautioned that the hospital will be watching in-patient numbers closely in the coming weeks to see if the high case-count translates to more hospitalizations.
“Hospitalization and death tend to lag behind rising cases about 14 to 28 days,” Dobson said. “Today there were nearly 1,000 positives in the state, which is a record. So we’re concerned what’s going to happen in the middle of January. “
“I believe that our vaccination rate is the best thing going for us,” he said.