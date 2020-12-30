BRATTLEBORO -- A housekeeper at Thompson House rehabilitation and nursing center tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day vaccines started to be administered in the facility.
The full-time employee tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies Tuesday during a daily antigen test and the result was confirmed by a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to an email from facility administrator Dane Rank. He said all staff take antigen tests upon reporting for work and receive PCR testing weekly.
The facility has implemented "transmission precautions" including the wearing of N95 masks, goggles and gowns, according to the email.
“We are working with VDH and D.A.I.L. closely and are implementing policies to contain the spread within the facility," Rank wrote, referring to the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. “As before, our staff continue to demonstrate best practice in their adherence to infection prevention.”
Rank said coincidentally, Thomas House residents and half of the staff received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was administered by HealthDirect Pharmacy staff on Tuesday.
“We applaud Gov. Scott’s focus on the safety of long term care residents in vaccine and antigen test distribution," he wrote. “This is how we became aware of this staff member infection so quickly. Evidence suggests that the vaccine should better prepare us in the event that there is any facility spread. Going forward, the vaccination of nursing home residents will reduce the death toll across Vermont by at least half, and save so many grandmas and grandpas.”
Thompson House, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and other local health care facilities formed a COVID response group at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Throughout this crisis, this allegiance has enabled a well-coordinated effort to protect the most vulnerable of our population," Rank wrote. “We are continuing to work with this team to stem the spread, and safeguard the lives of our residents.”
He called the recent spike in cases in Windham County "demonstrative of the behavior of people in our community.”
“Vaccines are being distributed, but we cannot let our guard down in this, our most hopeful time,” he wrote. “The increasing number of cases in our community at large means this virus, with heightened virility, is now breaching our defenses at the long term care facilities in Windham County at an alarming rate. I speak for the Residents, Staff, and Board of Directors in our plea: Wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance.”
A member of the kitchen staff at Thompson House tested positive at two different times earlier in the pandemic, Rank told the Reformer. The facility was able to prevent the virus from spreading then.
The hope is to do so again this time, Rank said. Testing of all staff and residents is scheduled for Friday.