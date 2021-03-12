Mary Lindsley, a secretary at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., writes a positive message on the Rescue Inc. mobile COVID-19 vaccination trailer during a vaccination clinic at the school on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Michael McKinney, a music instructor at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Emily Stone, EMT with Rescue Inc., during a vaccination clinic at the school on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Matt Chapman, a classroom assistant at Marlboro Elementary, in Marlboro, Vt., looks away as Emily Stone, EMT with Rescue Inc., gives him the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Nicole Greene-Cramer, a classroom assistant at Marlboro Elementary, in Marlboro, Vt., watches as Marc Balch, EMT with Rescue Inc., gives her the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Teachers and staff members from the Windham Central Supervisory Union received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 12, 2021.
TOWNSHEND — As Vermont continues to vaccinate people against the COVID-19 virus, Rescue Inc. held a mobile vaccination clinic at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Friday for teachers and staff members of the Windham Central Supervisory Union.
This was the first mobile vaccine clinic in Windham County, but Rescue Inc. has been helping out at other sites around the state.
Rescue Inc. brought in a trailer that was modified to look and feel like a doctors office on the inside, with staff administering nearly 70 shots per hour.
Drew Hazelton, the chief of operations at Rescue Inc., said Friday’s clinic was an extension to the work that has been already done at many nursing homes and correctional facilities in the state.
“We are hoping to bring back some type of normal to our kids’ lives, and getting teachers vaccinated is a step back towards normal,” Hazelton said. “We are excited to bring protection to our teachers and children of the community.”
As the sun was shining down, a long line formed near the vaccination clinic trailer as Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton was in high spirits and writing positive messages on the trailer for people to see.
“It means every single adult that works for the Windham Central Supervisory Union, 330 people, have access to get the first vaccine shot, and not have to go through a system that would disrupt the school day,” Anton said. “This is just another factor that makes it easier for us to fully reopen in-person in late April.”
Scotty Tabachnick, the principal at NewBrook Elementary School, sung the praises of Rescue Inc. in the effort to make sure school staff are vaccinated.
“I couldn’t be happier about the vaccination clinic,” Tabachnick said. “Drew Hazelton and Rescue Inc. are taking care of business up here in the valley, in support of our schools, our staff, our students and their families. Drew was an active board member for years, he is a loving parent, and he gets it.”
