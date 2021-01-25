MONTPELIER — Vermonters who are age 75 and older can now make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination, the state announced Monday.
The state is encouraging those who are eligible to sign up by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Eligible Vermonters will be asked to create an account on the website, then log in to make their appointment. Family members and friends are strongly encouraged to assist their loved ones with online registration, as needed.
At noon today, a call center will open for anyone who is unable to register online or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English. The number is 855-722-7878. After today, the call center will be open Monday-Friday from 8:25 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vaccinations in this phase will begin Jan. 27 at Health Department clinics and other locations around the state. Registrants will choose a location when making their appointment. There are no walk-ins.
People who receive their first dose will get either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. As when receiving other immunizations, most people will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to watch for reactions. Clinic staff will help people make an appointment to receive their second dose.
The Health Department noted that the COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government is still limited, and that information about registration for the next eligible groups will be provided when it is available.
"Vermont is a national leader in the rate of vaccinations distributed and administered. And Vermont is the first state in the country to have a higher percentage of its population vaccinated than the percentage of residents who have been infected with the virus," the Health Department said in a release.
"It is important for Vermonters to know that other states that have broader eligibility strategies do not have a larger supply of vaccine. This has caused frustration, confusion, shortages and delays in these states. Vermont’s age-banding approach is intended to avoid these complications, while protecting those most at risk of severe illness or death," the department said.