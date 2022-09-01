The Scott administration announced that it is scaling back two emergency housing programs over the next several months, saying the state has burned through the federal funds that bankrolled the programs — at the federal government’s insistence.
The move drew criticism from some housing advocates, legislative leaders and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel.
The change affects the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the general assistance program, also known as the transitional housing program. And it comes at a time when Vermont is in a housing crisis, with the price of homes rising and rentals in short supply.
“With all mitigation measures lifted since July 2021 and the state of emergency ended, alongside changes in Treasury guidance and the federal allocation given to Vermont running out, the state has made a plan to ramp down the program in a way that provides remaining available federal funds to the most vulnerable Vermonters for as long as possible,” the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development said in a media briefing distributed Wednesday.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, instituted in response to the economic shock of the COVID pandemic, provided 12,613 households with rental assistance during the health emergency, with an average monthly rent benefit of $964 per household. The state spent a total of $163.9 million, including $25 million in federal CARES Act funding, the state housing agency said.
But the spending had an endpoint — and had federal guidance pushing expenditures.
“Based upon initial U.S. Treasury guidance, [the Emergency Rental Assistance Program] was budgeted to last through 2023,” the briefing said. ”In late March 2022, U.S. Treasury issued guidance that dramatically upended our plan for spending this money. We had no choice but to quickly pivot the program, which changed our timeline and original goals — and required us to ramp up our spending to preserve the remaining emergency rental assistance funds earmarked for Vermont. This we achieved, and as a result more Vermonters received rental assistance and remained stably housed.”
For applicants earning up to 30 percent of area median income — about $28,000 — the benefits will be reduced to 70 percent through March 31. For those whose income is between 30 percent and 80 percent of area median income — about $43,000 for a family of three — benefits will drop to 70 percent on Oct. 1, to 50 percent on Nov. 1, and end on Nov. 30.
Utility assistance will fall to 7 percent on Oct. 1 and end on Dec. 31.
In the transitional housing program, new applications will not be taken after Oct. 1. The state-funded general assistance transitional housing program will continue.
Siegel, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor, predicted the change would result in more Vermonters becoming homeless and at risk. She questioned why Scott didn’t come to the Legislature with the issue before the session ended, and why the administration didn't have a better plan for spending the money.
“People will end up on the street with this plan, and it is naive to say anything else,” she said.
In a joint statement, House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint said they knew the money would not last forever, but questioned why the Legislature was not consulted.
“We appreciate the administration’s efforts to prioritize funding to protect those currently in transitional housing in hotels and motels, and to help extend benefits through the winter months,” Balint and Krowinski said. “However, we are very concerned that the proposed changes happened without consulting an engaged group of stakeholders who have been working on these issues for years.”
“The solution would have been proper planning and proper budgeting in this case, and working with the Legislature who was willing to work with them,” they said.
The state said the Rental Assistance Program is working closely with state agencies and local partners to inform tenants and landlords who will be most affected, and provide access to housing services. Additional information and resources will be posted to the program's webpage at erap.vsha.org, and landlords and tenants can reach out to the call center at 833-488-3727.