CRAFTSBURY — A 20-year-old man who struck another man with his truck while doing doughnuts in a parking lot faces a charge of attempted second degree murder,
According to information from the Vermont State Police, after Parker Clark, of Craftsbury, struck Tyler Friend, 19, also of Craftsbury, in the parking lot of he boating ramp access on Beach Road in the town of Greensboro, he attempted to cover up the accident by dumping Friend's body off of South Albany Road in Craftsbury.
"Clark loaded Friend into his truck where he drove him to a remote farm ... drove across a cornfield to the woods line, dragged/carried the juvenile over a small ravine and down into a slow-moving creek," states information from the State Police. "Clark got back into his truck and got stuck in the mud, rendering him unable to leave. Clark subsequently returned to Friend in the wooded ravine and pulled/carried him back out before making his way to the local farm to call for help."
Because of the seriousness of his injuries, Friend was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
In addition to the attempted second degree murder charge, Clark has also been cited with driving under the influence and gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.
Troppers with the Vermont State Police were assisted by Hardwick Rescue, Glover Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Craftsbury Fire, Orleans County Sherriff’s and DHART helicopter services.
Clark is expected to be arraigned in court today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.