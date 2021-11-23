PUTNEY — There will be a special program of crankies, music and puppets held in connection with the Putney Craft Tour.
Sandglass Theater’s annual Crankie Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Green Mountain Orchards. Tickets are $10 and available online until Friday at noon. After then, if available, tickets may be purchased at the door (cash and checks only).
Crankies are scrolling panoramas, usually used in connection with ballads or stories, often set to music. “A Rafter of Crankies” will feature Sandglass co-founders Ines Zeller Bass and Eric Bass, as well as local crankie creators Brendan Taaffe and Anna Patton.
Capacity is limited to 40 individuals per show. All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID PCR test within the last 48 hours at the door and to remain masked at all times while inside the building.
To make a reservation, visit sandglasstheater.org.The annual Putney Craft Tour, the oldest continuing crafts tour in the country, is also held during the long Thanksgiving weekend.