LEBANON, N.H. — A Wilmington man who was close to completing a 10 to 15 year sentence in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2008 died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on Tuesday.
According to information from the Vermont Department of Corrections, the death of David Boglioli, 73, of Wilmington, is not considered suspicious.
However, the DOC is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews of Boglioli's death.
Prior to being moved to DHMC early on Tuesday, Boglioli was being housed at the Southern State Correctional Facility infirmary in Springfield.
Boglioli was convicted of manslaughter in the death of George Riccitelli, 51, after shooting his neighbor in the chest on Aug. 15, 2008.
According to witness testimony, the relationship between Riccitelli had been mutually hostile for years.
The morning of Riccitelli's death, Boglioli called a friend to tell him that Riccitelli, who lived two doors down from Boglioli, had come at him wielding an axe handle and making threats.
Boglioli told the friend that as Riccitelli approached and got within two feet of him, he took out his gun and shot him in the chest.
Though Boglioli was originally charged with second-degree murder, a nine-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on a lesser charge of manslaughter, with a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.
Boglioli contended he shot Riccitelli in self defense, but in audio of a prison phone call made prior to the trial, Boglioli can be heard saying "it just seemed so right when it happened," and "I just killed the problem."