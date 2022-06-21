WILMINGTON — The owner of the former Nordic Hills Lodge and neighbors opposed to group rentals of the space separately appealed a Development Review Board decision to approve the project with conditions.
Through its attorney, 34 Look Road LLC said it is “aggrieved by the decision,” which it contends doesn’t fit with the purposes or terms of the Wilmington Town Plan, zoning regulations and laws. Jennifer Nilsen and Eric Potter, neighbors, also appealed on their own behalf after raising concerns at a DRB hearing.
Town Manager Scott Tucker said the town received notification of the appeals Tuesday by the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division.
In May, the DRB approved the application to allow lodging again at 34 Look Road in a 3-1 decision. A month earlier, neighbors voiced opposition to the plan to allow rentals to groups only with a two-day minimum.
One group would be able to rent the inn at a time, Yisroel Teitlebaum of 34 Look Road LLC told the board at the hearing.
After one year of not hosting lodging, Nordic Hills Lodge reverted to a residential property. Neighbors argued the property hasn’t been used as an inn since about 2014.
The Hermitage Club, before it was bought in a bankruptcy auction by club members, previously used the space for employee housing. Terry Perkins and Deborah Strawn-Perkins owned the inn before the Hermitage when the couple bought it from the town in a tax sale in 2019 after the club failed to pay taxes, but the couple never reopened the inn before selling it to Teitlebaum’s group.
The decision says the property cannot be rented for less than two nights and stays will not exceed 30 nights. The pool can be used from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and only by guests of the property.
At the hearing, Teitlebaum said renovations were being made to turn a garage building into a synagogue for guests of the property only. However, that project had not been part of the application and the decision says the garage “can only be used as original use of Garage.”
“Any changes to the plans will require an administrative approval from the Zoning Administrator and/or a review by the Development Review Board, in conformance with the ordinance,” the decision states. “[T]he property owner cannot increase the degree of nonconformity on the lot at 34 Look Road; this includes but is not limited to construction of new accessory buildings, new uses, new recreational areas or new dwellings beyond what is already in existence as any changes to the parcel to accommodate increased activities of the lodge will have an undue effect on the character of the area.”
One of the laws cited in Teitlebaum’s appeal is the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. The law was designed to protect individuals, houses of worship and other religious institutions from discrimination in zoning and landmarking laws, according to justice.gov.
In its decision, the board also said the property must comply with the noise ordinance since it falls within the residential district.
“Continuous, permanent, ongoing or frequent noise in excess of that of a normal conversation must not exist at the property boundary line,” the decision states. “Recurring periodic or intermittent noises of that of a normal lawn mower at the property line is allowed provided it does not occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. and does not significantly detract or diminish other property’s allowed use or land development.”
Potter, who represented one of the two groups of 10 interested parties or more who opposed the project, told the board during the hearing that zoning is intended to stop “non-conforming uses” over time.
“There are at least 12 families who live full time and at least nine second home owners within a half-mile radius who have been accustomed to living in a strictly residential neighborhood where noise, traffic and lighting are at a minimum,” Potter said at the April hearing. “We feel that we have a right to advise the board that we no longer want to have this property run as a commercial inn business and we believe the impact will be nothing short of overwhelming.”
According to the decision, the DRB plans to review the permit one year after an appeal date expires and two years afterwards.