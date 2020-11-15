VERNON -- Should Vermont endorse a national proposal to create an interim nuclear waste storage facility in either Texas or New Mexico, in hopes of moving the high-level radioactive waste currently being stored on the grounds of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, which is being dismantled and cleaned up?
The issues committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel tackled that question last Thursday, and agreed to have the full panel discuss the issue at its full meeting next month.
The issue of a consolidated interim waste storage facility is more complex than it appears, since getting rid of the four dozen giant steel and concrete casks in Vernon, filled with the dangerous nuclear fuel, would seem like a no-brainer.
But Lissa Weinmann of Brattleboro, vice-chairwoman of the decommissioning panel, wants the group to retract a letter written in 2015 in support of what is now called 'interim waste storage.' She wants the group to pass an advisory opinion on the issue of consolidated interim storage.
A business partner of NorthStar, which now owns Vermont Yankee while it is decommissioning and cleaning up the Vernon reactor, wants to build one such facility in west Texas; another company has proposed to build one in New Mexico.
But Weinmann said interim storage is a Trojan horse, and she said moving the waste -- thousands of used fuel rods -- should only be done once -- to a permanent facility.
Moving nuclear waste from plants all over the country to either west Texas or New Mexico, and again on to another, yet-to-be-determined site, is asking for trouble, she said.
The then-panel chairwoman Kate O'Connor, signed the letter supporting interim waste storage without discussing it with the full panel, she said. Weinmann said the letter was part of a regional effort by decommissioned nuclear power plants.