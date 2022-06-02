BRATTLEBORO — Attorneys for a former Vermont man accused of sexual assault of a child want the court to exclude testimony from a forensic doctor on repressed memories.
"It should be noted that [Marilyn] Gabriel holds a doctorate in social work, not psychology," wrote Mimi Brill, supervising attorney in the Windham County Public Defender's Office, in a motion filed April 11. "She obtained her doctorate from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, in 1991. It was in the study of dreams and gender, her thesis was not published, and her hypotheses were not validated. Her area of 'expertise' is wholly unrelated to the subject matters in this case."
The Windham County State's Attorney's Office hopes to offer Gabriel's testimony in a case filed against Richard Chamberlin, 53, of Woodbridge, Va.
Chamberlin has been charged with eight counts, including repeated aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a person younger than 10 years old, and lascivious conduct with a child, for offenses alleged to have occurred in Vernon and Brattleboro and Greenfield, Mass., from the early 2000s until 2013.
The investigation began in late 2018 when the alleged victim, then a teenager, reported to a physician inappropriate touching by Chamberlin.
In 2019, the victim spoke to an advocate at the Windham County Safe Place about nightmares and memories that had resurfaced that included unwanted massages and sexual assault.
Chamberlin, who now lives in Woodbridge, was arraigned last October and released on conditions.
Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein, writing in opposition to the motion to exclude Gabriel's testimony, wrote that Gabriel has been working with sexual assault survivors since 1983, starting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Since then, Gabriel, who is now the supervising clinician at Windsor County Youth Services, spent 10 years at the Brattleboro Retreat, and has conducted assessments and evaluations for the Vermont Department of Children and Families, the Social Security Disability Administration, and schools around the state, wrote Gartenstein.
"Throughout her practice and her testimony, Dr. Gabriel has relied on, demonstrated knowledge of and testified about psychological research data and analysis on a range of issues, including child abuse, attachment, parenting styles and sexual abuse, including disclosure, recantation and memory," wrote Gartenstein.
In her motion to bar Gabriel's testimony, Brill wrote that, according to Vermont statutes, a witness "must be qualified as an expert by virtue of 'knowledge, skill, experience, training or education.'"
"Marilyn Gabriel has never been deemed an expert where she did not interview or perform an assessment on one of the parties, as in this case," wrote Brill. "She did not interview or assess anyone in this case, and should not be allowed to provide expert testimony. Allowing her to testify as an expert, where she bases her opinions on reviewing surveys of studies, is clearly unacceptable."
While Gabriel has some experience performing risk assessments of children and their families, and supervising staff clinicians doing assessments, wrote Brill, "[S]he seems to prefer utilizing outdated and unproven tools, such as projectives, Rorschach and brain-mapping (a system utilizing neuro-feedback, that she is not fully trained to administer)."
It's up to the court, she wrote, to screen prospective witnesses before they present testimony in front of a jury.
"It is important to note that Ms. Gabriel has not been found to be an expert in this area in any other court in Vermont, or any other state," wrote Brill. "She is outside her field of expertise when she is being put forth as an expert in delayed disclosure and memory in child sexual abuse cases."
In his opposition to Brill's motion, Gartenstein contended Gabriel is qualified to discuss with the jury the concepts of delayed disclosure and memory as they apply to sexual abuse survivors.
"The litany of complaints [the] defendant musters about Dr. Gabriel in his motion certainly can be fodder for cross examination at trial," he wrote. "They are not a basis to strike her as a witness."
Gartenstein also noted that victims who were sexually assaulted as children are often stricken with confusion, shame, guilt and fear and might "react and behave in a different manner from many other crime victims, especially when the sexual abuse victim is forced to testify to the acts in open court."
Allowing Gabriel to testify will offer jurors, who themselves have never experienced similar transgressions, "a better understanding of the emotional antecedents of the victim's conduct."
A hearing on the motion was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed until Aug. 11.