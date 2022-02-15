When it comes to news stories about racial issues in Vermont most of them, if not all are quite negative---someone fired because of their color; racial slurs at a high school athletic event; traffic stop based on the driver’s color and others. But can there also be a positive narrative when it comes to the discussion of race? And especially, this month, National Black History Month — a time to celebrate success and achievement.
I believe that there can be a positive and uplifting narrative when discussing the many success stories of African Americans and it should be a larger part of the narrative.
One such story has to deal with Vermont’s Nate Boone Day, February, 17th. The day, commemorates and honors the life of one of Vermont’s most decorated citizens, who at 95 years old resides with his spouse of 65 years, Harriet, in southwestern Vermont.
There are many aspects of the Nate Boone story that are not at all,” feel good.” If anything, they are downright tragic. One component is that in 1945/46 when the Englewood, New Jersey, nineteen year-old African-American made the bus trip from his home to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, with a change-over stop in Washington, D.C..
It was in the Nation’s Capital’s massive bus terminal that Nate was told he had to move to the back of the bus in order to continue his journey to the Marine Corps base. While this was upsetting to Nate it was not totally unexpected. His Mother and Aunt, also from the South, had prepared him for what was to take place.
When Nate tells the story about the trip, he explains why it did not phase him too much---he had a dream and to realize the dream he was going to have to endure a great deal of humiliation. The dream was to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, receive an honorable discharge and utilize the recently enacted G.I. Bill of Rights to pay his college and law school tuition. And so he did — by graduating Bates College, in Maine and Boston Law School. There was an unanticipated event while at Bates — he met Harriet.
This writer, has known Nate and Harriet for over 35 years and they have been the subject of at least six bi-weekly columns for this newspaper. Along the way I have gotten to know his son, Dr. Peter Boone, MD a noted orthopedic surgeon and his daughter, a recently retired senior librarian at Harvard University. And during those 3 ½ decades, I have never heard a negative comment from Nate when it came to race relations and issues of race.
If anything, I am the one who at times have gone negative. In Washington, D.C., in June, 2012, Nate, along with 400 other surviving Montford Point Marines (all told, there were 21,000 Blacks in the segregated unit) received our Nation’s highest civilian award, the Congressional Gold Medal — there was not one representative of Vermont’s racial justice organizations present during the two hour presentation ceremony.
Five years later, on Feb. 17, 2017, at the Vermont State House, Nate and his family were honored by all three branches of the Vermont State government, on the same day. It was pointed out to Nate that such an event had never occurred before. In Montpelier on that cold and snowy day, there were no representatives/officials of any Vermont organizations that promote anti-racism. Ms. Kiah Morris, from Bennington was in attendance in her role as a Member of the House of Representatives.
Most likely, the best example of Nate’s positive attitude was during his (and Harriet’s) many years as a docent at Robert Todd Lincoln’s Hildene, in Manchester, Vermont. Nate provided the visitors to the historic home with a most enlightened and enjoyable tour — knowing full well that in 1896, the son of President Lincoln, when he was President of the Pullman Palace Car Company, did not treat the Black Pullman Porters of the company very well. Notwithstanding, in 2002, Nate became Chairman of the Board of Trustees, of Hildene.
I am sure Nate would not wish for the subject of race to only be dwelt with in a negative matter — instead, highlight and celebrate the positive achievements as well. May we all stop for a moment on Nate Boone Day and reflect on all that Nate has had to endure and accomplished during his four-score and fifteen-years.